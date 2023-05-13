Governor Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would guarantee paid parental leave for public school teachers in South Carolina when they welcome a new child via birth has officially been signed into law.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the law on Friday and it will become effective starting June 26.

With the bill signed, South Carolina becomes the first state in the southeast to guarantee public school employees statewide, including teachers, receive paid leave for up to six weeks when they welcome a new child.

Lawmakers said the law would boost South Carolina’s efforts to recruit and retain teachers at a time the state’s educator shortage is growing.

When the bill passed the House, the Parent Teacher Student Association issued the following statement:

This commitment is critically important in light of our state’s persistent and growing educator shortages. Given the scope of these shortages, the passage of H. 3908 should rightly be viewed as an important policy action, but it also cannot be allowed to stand as the only policy action to enhance educator recruitment and retention efforts in our state. More work remains for state and local leaders to ensure that every classroom in this state is staffed by the highly qualified educator that the students of South Carolina need and deserve...

