Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomes new therapy dog

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport is welcoming a new therapy dog to its pack!

The airport took to social media Saturday to introduce the world to Walter, a two-year-old “puddle of puppy love ready to help your travel stress melt away.”

He and his pet parents are set to regularly visit MYR in the next few weeks.

MYR’s Pups Easing Travel Stress (P.E.T.S.) program aims to help lift stress for travelers while waiting for their flights.

