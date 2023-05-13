Myrtle Beach International Airport welcomes new therapy dog

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport is welcoming a new therapy dog to its pack!

The airport took to social media Saturday to introduce the world to Walter, a two-year-old “puddle of puppy love ready to help your travel stress melt away.”

We're happy to announce that our therapy dog pack is growing again! Meet Walter, a two y/o puddle of puppy love ready to help your travel stress melt away. He and his pet parents, Chris and Maggie, will regularly visit in the coming weeks. #PETSMYR #PupsEasingTravelStress pic.twitter.com/TY2S81uexC — Myrtle Beach International Airport (@FlyMyrtleBeach) May 13, 2023

He and his pet parents are set to regularly visit MYR in the next few weeks.

MYR’s Pups Easing Travel Stress (P.E.T.S.) program aims to help lift stress for travelers while waiting for their flights.

