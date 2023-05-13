One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado early Saturday morning in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez reported one person was killed when the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights at about 4 a.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville.

Police referred questions to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, which declined to comment.

Cameron County Emergency Management officials did not return a phone call for comment.

Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to confirm if the damage and death were caused by a tornado.

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Justin Moody
Murder suspect worked for 7 law enforcement agencies in SC
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
Police: Teens killed in Greenville crash after chase in stolen car
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’

Latest News

A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day.
Church gifts new car to longtime nursey director for Mother’s Day surprise
Parental leave bill becomes law in South Carolina.
Governor Henry McMaster signs parental leave bill into law
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen in a car during a visit at a military air base...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, left, and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic CEO Jenny Black...
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override showdown