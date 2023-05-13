Soulja Boy to bring pretty boy swag to Columbia’s The Senate

Soulja Boy stopping in Columbia on latest tour
Soulja Boy stopping in Columbia on latest tour
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soulja ‘Big Draco’ Boy is going on a world tour and is bringing the Soulja World Tour to The Senate in Columbia.

The SouljaWorldTour
The SouljaWorldTour(Soulja Boy)

The multiplatinum recording artist will be performing at the iconic venue on September 9, 2023.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $30 and you can purchase a meet-and-greet package with the rapper for $119.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Justin Moody
Murder suspect worked for 7 law enforcement agencies in SC
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
Police: Teens killed in Greenville crash after chase in stolen car
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
A beachgoer in Dauphin Island, Alabama, spotted a massive alligator on the shore.
Beachgoer spots massive alligator: ‘The things you never think you’ll see’

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Oh baby! Officials holding baby showers for expecting moms in Oconee Co.
Voyage Music Fest
'Prepare for liftoff!': New Upstate music festival releases artist lineup
Gaffney City Council approves public pool entrance fee
Kevin Hart will be bringing his comedy tour to Columbia this summer.
Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ tour stops in Columbia
Generic fasion
Spartanburg announces first-ever fashion week