Unique, Do-It-Yourself Mother’s Day gifts to make her smile
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate all the wonderful mothers in our lives.
Below are a list of low cost gift ideas for the mom in your life.
*All pictures shown below are generic photos used for example.
Spa set
- A spa set is an easy way to give your mom the peace and quiet she wants. You can choose items like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, candles, Epsom salt, lotion, faces masks, etc. and arrange them in a basket. Try picking a color pallet to stick with and choose items that coordinate well together.
Hand painted flower pot
- This idea works for both flower pots and watering cans. Just grab some acrylic paint and create a masterpiece!
Hand painted drinkware
- Similar to the flower pot idea, try hand painting some glass drinkware. You’ll need to use acrylic enamel paint. There are several online sites that show how paint drinkware.
Chocolate covered coffee beans
- Chocolate covered coffee beans are a delicious way to tell mom “I love you!” Just pour some melted chocolate over some espresso beans and refrigerate!
Floral wreath
- Wreaths are way easier to make then they look. You can grab the base from an old wreath you don’t use, or dress up a wreath with flowers and ribbons from a craft store!
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.