Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire

Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate restaurant that burned down in April is now working to recover items after a robbery on Friday, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Tadpoles Fish Camp in reference to a burglary Friday evening.

Deputies said the owner, Shannon Moody, arrived at the restaurant at around 1;30 p.m. and noticed that some items were missing inside.

Moody told deputies she went around to the back of the building and noticed that a part of the wall was torn away behind the A/C unit in, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, this is where she believes the suspect made entry into the building and took the following items:

  • An Antique alligator head
  • Antique Military ranks
  • A Canister containing arrow heads
  • Six antique fishing reels

