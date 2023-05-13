Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate restaurant that burned down in April is now working to recover items after a robbery on Friday, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Tadpoles Fish Camp in reference to a burglary Friday evening.

Deputies said the owner, Shannon Moody, arrived at the restaurant at around 1;30 p.m. and noticed that some items were missing inside.

Moody told deputies she went around to the back of the building and noticed that a part of the wall was torn away behind the A/C unit in, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, this is where she believes the suspect made entry into the building and took the following items:

An Antique alligator head

Antique Military ranks

A Canister containing arrow heads

Six antique fishing reels

