Warm and humidity with a few storms on Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered afternoon storms continues for the next few days with the warmth and humidity sticking around, too.

First Alert Headlines

Scattered afternoon storms continue into next week

Humid and warm again Sunday

Less humid, cooler next week

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

Sunday is shaping up to be a lot like Saturday. The morning starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. While there isn’t any organized severe weather expected, as it typical this time of year, it’s always possible for a storm or two to tap into enough instability to become strong to severe with the possibility of hail and damaging winds. Morning lows are in the upper 50s to mid 60s with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Widely scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening (Fox Carolina)

More storms are on the way for Monday afternoon. The morning starts off drier with mostly cloudy skies but by the afternoon a round of storms develops and dives south through the area. We’re a little cooler on the back side of a cold front, highs are in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening (Fox Carolina)

While severe weather can never be rule out this time of year, we do have a slightly better chance for severe storms on Monday afternoon in Western parts of the Upstate and Northeast Georgia. This area is where we expect to see most of the storm activity but also where some instability could lead to storms with damaging straight-line winds and some small hail.

Potential for damaging winds Monday afternoon (Fox Carolina)

The models are showing a progressive and unsettled pattern for next week. Each day brings a chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly into the afternoon and pulse of energy move through the area. The forecast from Thursday on into the weekend is a little more questionable because of timing issues between the models but expect to see some chance for rain each day over the next week, although no day is an all day wash-out.

Unsettled weather expected all week (Fox Carolina)

Temperatures and humidity take a little bit of a dip into next week. Look for highs in the Upstate in the upper 70s to around 80 with morning lows in the upper 50s to around 60. The mountains see highs in the mid 70s all week with morning lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.