1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Sandy Flat Road at Lynn Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Pontiac Coupe was traveling north on Sandy Flat Road while the driver of a Dodge pickup was traveling west on Lynn Road attempting to enter southbound on Sandy Flat Road. Officials said this resulted in the Dodge hitting the Pontiac on the passenger side.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured, but the driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital for treatment where they passed away.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.