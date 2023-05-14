1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Sandy Flat Road at Lynn Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Pontiac Coupe was traveling north on Sandy Flat Road while the driver of a Dodge pickup was traveling west on Lynn Road attempting to enter southbound on Sandy Flat Road. Officials said this resulted in the Dodge hitting the Pontiac on the passenger side.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured, but the driver of the Pontiac was taken to the hospital for treatment where they passed away.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

This challenge consists of ESPN commentator Debbie Antonelli shooting 100 free throws at the...
ESPN commentator raises money through 24-hour free throw challenge
At least a hundred people gathered on Folly Beach Saturday morning, including Aric Hutchinson,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.
4 in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old girl
Creighton Waters plays guitar
Creighton Waters plays guitar