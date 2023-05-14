10 charged and arrested from Saturday night shooting that left 2 dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office booking department confirms ten people have been arrested and charged today, in connection to the Saturday night shooting incident that left two dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened last night on Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary at 6:35 p.m., which resulted in five people getting shot, two of which died from their injuries.

The booking department has confirmed the following individuals have all been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, in regard to last night’s incident:

(Left to right, top to bottom)

31-year-old James Bryant

39-year-old Freddie Crosson

38-year-old Tyson Harper

26-year-old McKayla Rickett

44-year-old Larry Ross

30-year-old Cory Sapp

30-year-old Jessica Sapp

42-year-old Larry Sutton

43-year-old Kenneth Taylor

28-year-old Matthew Willis

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified those who died as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Stick with News 12 as more information becomes available on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.