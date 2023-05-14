10 charged and arrested from Saturday night shooting that left 2 dead

10 people have been charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault in shooting incident on Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary.
10 people have been charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault in...
10 people have been charged with two counts of murder and one charge of aggravated assault in shooting incident on Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Craig Allison
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office booking department confirms ten people have been arrested and charged today, in connection to the Saturday night shooting incident that left two dead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened last night on Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary at 6:35 p.m., which resulted in five people getting shot, two of which died from their injuries.

The booking department has confirmed the following individuals have all been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, in regard to last night’s incident:

(Left to right, top to bottom)

31-year-old James Bryant

39-year-old Freddie Crosson

38-year-old Tyson Harper

26-year-old McKayla Rickett

44-year-old Larry Ross

30-year-old Cory Sapp

30-year-old Jessica Sapp

42-year-old Larry Sutton

43-year-old Kenneth Taylor

28-year-old Matthew Willis

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified those who died as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.

Stick with News 12 as more information becomes available on this incident.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

Latest News

Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle in Spartanburg Co.
James Nichols
‘He’s my only child:’ Family of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Brian Gaines is sworn in as the South Carolina Comptroller General on Friday, May 12, 2023, in...
New top accountant Brian Gaines named in South Carolina after $3.5B error