4 in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old girl

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says four people are in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

They found a dead body with gunshot wounds, later identified as 14-year-old Mariyah Ezell of Summerville.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says the four people were taken into custody at three different places: two locations in Summerville and one location in North Charleston.

None of the four suspects’ names or ages has been released.

“At 10:40 p.m., detectives were still interviewing suspects and weeding through the paperwork,” Carson says,

Carson says more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.