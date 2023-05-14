4 in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old girl

Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m.
Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says four people are in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

They found a dead body with gunshot wounds, later identified as 14-year-old Mariyah Ezell of Summerville.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says the four people were taken into custody at three different places: two locations in Summerville and one location in North Charleston.

None of the four suspects’ names or ages has been released.

“At 10:40 p.m., detectives were still interviewing suspects and weeding through the paperwork,” Carson says,

Carson says more information will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Justin Moody
Murder suspect worked for 7 law enforcement agencies in SC
Chase ends with deadly crash in Greenville
Police: Teens killed in Greenville crash after chase in stolen car
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies make three ‘significant’ drug arrests in Spartanburg Co.
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire