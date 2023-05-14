Man arrested following several incidents, including shooting driver in drive-thru, police say

police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they arrested a man suffering from the influence of narcotics after several incidents occurred within less than three hours in multiple locations on Saturday night.

According to police, officers were first called to Burlington Department store located at 1450 W.O. Ezell Blvd in reference to a suspicious person requesting to use a cell phone charger.

Once officers arrived on scene, the suspicious person had left.

Police said at around 8:30 p.m. officers were then called to Crown Pointe Apartments in reference to the same individual.

Police said a family member of the subject informed them that he arrived at the apartment requesting to use a cell phone charger and created a disturbance before being forced to leave by other family members.

According to police, at 9:50 p.m. the same individual was seen jumping a fence near Dover Road. The person was carrying a handgun and fired several rounds through the back door of an apartment, hitting the homeowner. The homeowner was then taken Spartanburg Emergence Center.

At around 10 p.m., the same person, now suspect, walked up to a vehicle waiting in the drive-thru at Jack in the Box located at W.O. Ezell Blvd and shot at the driver, police said. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and the passenger was not injured.

According to police, at 10:05 p.m. the suspect ordered a woman to get out of her 2016 white Nissan Altima and stole her vehicle at Bojangles located at 102 Dorman Centre Drive. Police said she complied and was not injured.

Officers received another call about the suspect at 11 p.m. in reference to them shooting at the glass door at the Spinx gas station on John B. White Sr. Blvd.

According to police, witnesses stated that the suspect crashed into another vehicle when he entered the parking lot. He then tried to carjack another vehicle in the parking lot, but was not successful.

Police later found the suspect hiding in the cooler at the Circle K gas station on John B. White Senior Boulevard.

He was taken to Spartanburg Hospital suffering from the influence of narcotics and later identified as Rodney L. Brownlee.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

