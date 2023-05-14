Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead, after they crashed into another car Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say they were called to US-221 near Felt. Dr. around 12 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a Honda motorcycle was headed north on US-221, when a Buick sedan attempted to enter 221 via a private driveway.

Officials say the motorcycle hit the sedan, killing the motorcyclist.

Officials say the driver of the Buick was injured and transported to a hospital by EMS.

