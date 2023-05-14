Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people are dead after a suspect followed and shot at a victim’s vehicle which ended with a crash into a home in North Carolina early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a scene in reference to a shooting on Bridges Road at around 12:55 a.m.

Deputies said a 911 call came in from a victim traveling in a Dodge Charger on Bridges Road who said a white pickup truck was following them and shooting at the car. Deputies said no on inside the Charger was hit with gunfire.

The victim continued traveling on the road and entered North Carolina at around 1:01 a.m. and the truck was still following them.

In North Carolina, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 1:07 a.m. from the victim stating she had been shot at from a suspect truck that was following her.

According to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, they were traveling in the Patterson Springs area and deputies arrived to that area to intervene the encounter.

Once on scene, a deputy found them traveling on Earl Road at US74 and the deputy attempted to stop the suspect at the intersection.

However, the suspect fled by running a red light, driving on US74 westbound, then turning right onto Dekalb Street they accelerated and turned off their vehicle exterior lighting, Cleveland County deputies said.

At this time the deputy lost sight of the vehicle, but later found it had crashed into a home.

Cherokee County deputies said several people died in the truck after it crashed in the home.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.