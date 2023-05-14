Multiple teens, 1 adult arrested following fight at Anderson Co. fair

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said the Great Anderson County Fair was shut down, multiple people were arrested and one injured following a large disturbance on Friday.

According to police, officers working security at the fair were called to a small fight involving teens which led to a larger disorderly crowd and disturbance.

According to police, the fight occurred near the civic center building and several officers were within the group being punched, pushed and hit by members of the group.

Police said the fair was shut down until officers could restore order, and one officer suffered minor injuries.

Multiple arrests were made including several teens and one adult, Braylon Pickens on disorderly conduct charges.

Anderson police arrested Braylon Pickens on disorderly conduct charges following a fight at the...
Anderson police arrested Braylon Pickens on disorderly conduct charges following a fight at the Anderson County Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023.(Anderson Police Department)

Police said Pickens was seen attempting to get in between an officer and subject trying to detain them. This is when he was pulled back by another officer and arrested.

Once the teens were escorted out of the fair to be picked up by a parent or guardian, the fair resumed normal operating hours.

As a result, the Great Anderson County Fair announced changes to it youth attendance policy. Now, youth under the age of 17 will not be permitted inside the fair without a parent or guardian for the entire day.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find drugs in fake pregnant belly
Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.
4 in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old girl
This challenge consists of ESPN commentator Debbie Antonelli shooting 100 free throws at the...
ESPN commentator raises money through 24-hour free throw challenge