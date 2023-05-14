Multiple teens, 1 adult arrested following fight at Anderson Co. fair

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said the Great Anderson County Fair was shut down, multiple people were arrested and one injured following a large disturbance on Friday.

According to police, officers working security at the fair were called to a small fight involving teens which led to a larger disorderly crowd and disturbance.

According to police, the fight occurred near the civic center building and several officers were within the group being punched, pushed and hit by members of the group.

Police said the fair was shut down until officers could restore order, and one officer suffered minor injuries.

Multiple arrests were made including several teens and one adult, Braylon Pickens on disorderly conduct charges.

Anderson police arrested Braylon Pickens on disorderly conduct charges following a fight at the Anderson County Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Anderson Police Department)

Police said Pickens was seen attempting to get in between an officer and subject trying to detain them. This is when he was pulled back by another officer and arrested.

Once the teens were escorted out of the fair to be picked up by a parent or guardian, the fair resumed normal operating hours.

As a result, the Great Anderson County Fair announced changes to it youth attendance policy. Now, youth under the age of 17 will not be permitted inside the fair without a parent or guardian for the entire day.

