Vehicle crashes into Shelby home, homeowner reports multiple dead

The homeowner said the was just feet from where the crash happened.
A submitted video by Franklin Batten shows crews on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a Shelby home off Suttle Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fatalities were reported early Sunday morning after a truck crashed into a house on Suttle Street in Shelby.

Homeowner Kenneth Hoskins told WBTV he was just feet from where the crash happened. He also confirmed more than one person died at the scene.

The incident started in Blacksburg, S.C., according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, dispatch received a call around 12:55 a.m. that a white pickup truck was following their Dodge Charger and shooting at the car in the area of Bridges Road.

A car crashed into a Shelby home overnight Sunday.
A car crashed into a Shelby home overnight Sunday.(Franklin Batten)

After the chase reached North Carolina, the 911 call was transferred around 1:07 a.m. to the Cleveland County dispatch center.

Deputies from Cleveland County found the cars on Earl Road at Highway 74 and tried to stop the suspects. They said the truck fled by running a red light, headed onto Highway 74 west, then turned onto Dekalb Street before turning off their lights.

According to deputies, they lost sight of the truck momentarily and then found it crashed into the home.

Cherokee County deputies confirmed several people died from the crash, but no one in the Charger was hit.

“Given the relentlessness with which these suspects pursued and shot at the victims, it is a miracle that no one in the victims’ car was injured. I am proud of the joint effort between all the involved agencies to work through this investigation,” said Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

At least a hundred people gathered on Folly Beach Saturday morning, including Aric Hutchinson,...
Husband remembers wife killed in wedding night crash: ‘She’s up there smiling’
This challenge consists of ESPN commentator Debbie Antonelli shooting 100 free throws at the...
ESPN commentator raises money through 24-hour free throw challenge
Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.
4 in custody after shooting death of 14-year-old girl
Crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say
File Graphic
Multiple teens, 1 adult arrested following fight at Anderson Co. fair