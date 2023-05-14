Warm and humid with a few storms early week

By Chrissy Kohler
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered afternoon storms continues for the next few days with the warmth and humidity sticking around, too.

First Alert Headlines

  • Scattered afternoon storms continue into Monday and Tuesday
  • Humid and warm for a few more days
  • Less humid, cooler, drier late week

More storms are on the way for Monday afternoon. The morning starts off drier with mostly cloudy skies but by the afternoon a round of storms develops and dives south through the area. We’re a little cooler on the back side of a cold front, highs are in the low to mid 70s.

While severe weather can never be rule out this time of year, we do have a slightly better chance for severe storms on Monday afternoon in Western parts of the Upstate and Northeast Georgia. This area is where we expect to see most of the storm activity but also where some instability could lead to storms with damaging straight-line winds and some small hail.

The models are showing a progressive and unsettled pattern for next week. Each day brings a chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly into the afternoon and pulse of energy move through the area. The forecast from Thursday on into the weekend is a little more questionable because of timing issues between the models but expect to see some chance for rain each day over the next week, although no day is an all day wash-out.

Temperatures and humidity take a little bit of a dip into next week. Look for highs in the Upstate in the upper 70s to around 80 with morning lows in the upper 50s to around 60. The mountains see highs in the mid 70s all week with morning lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

