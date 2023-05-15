10-inch waterline break causes boil water advisory in Spartanburg

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Water has issued a boil water advisory while crews work to repair a 10-inch waterline break.

Officials said customers in the Highway 56 and Camp Croft areas, south to the intersection of Highway 215 may have experienced an interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressures.

According to Spartanburg Water, the impacted water main will be repaired as quickly as possible. Once repaired, the affected area will be thoroughly flushed and tested to ensure that no contamination has occurred.

Customers are advised to boil water intended for drinking or cooking vigorously for at least one full minute, then cool the water as needed prior to use.

Any ice made during the advisory from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

For all questions and concerns, call the Spartanburg Water Customer Service team at 864-582-6375.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

