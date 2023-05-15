18-year-old facing charged after armed robbery

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teen is facing charges after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened on Saturday.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a convenience store on South Highway 11 in reference to an armed robbery.

During an investigation, deputies learned that 18-year-old Caedin Coker and a teen girl parked and got out of a Chevrolet Trailblazer and went to a bathroom inside the store.

The girl left the store after leaving the bathroom, but Coker approached a clerk, demanding money while patting his chest area and indicating he had a firearm, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Coker took an undisclosed amount of cash, a pack of cigarettes and a lighter and left the store.

Deputies said he was late taken into custody by the Auburn Police Department in Alabama and taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.