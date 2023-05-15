25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after their vehicle caught on fire when it collided with a CPW vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 254 (Cokesbury Road) at around 10:40 a.m.

Troopers said a Ford SUV was traveling north and a Dodge Ram was traveling south on Highway 254 when the Ford crossed the center line and hit the Dodge head on.

The coroner said the Ford immediately became engulfed in flames and the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Charlie Lee Chasteen.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.