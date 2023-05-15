Anderson Co. deputies searching for missing man

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kelly Frederick was last seen along Highway 81 North on Friday, May 12.

Deputies said he has tattoos on both his right and left bicep.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

