Body found floating in NC lake

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in a lake on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Fontana Lake at the Wilderness Marina in the Greasy Branch area of Swain County for a body that was found floating in the water.

Deputies said an autopsy is scheduled this week to help determine the cause of death.

There is no further information at this time and no known threat to the community.

