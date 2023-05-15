Clemson, USC advance in NCAA softball tournament

(USC and Clemson's logos)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two universities in South Carolina are advancing in the NCAA tournament.

The Clemson Tigers were selected as No. 16 and welcomes Auburn, Cal State Fullerton, and UNC Greensboro to the Clemson Regional.

The Gamecocks earned an at-large spot in the tournament and will travel to Florida State for the Tallahassee Regional.

