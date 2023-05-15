Deputies: 112 chickens rescued in SC cockfighting bust, 48 charged

Chesterfield County authorities broke up an illegal cockfighting event on Sunday.
May. 15, 2023
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Over 100 chickens were rescued and dozens were charged when authorities broke up a cockfighting event Sunday in Chesterfield County, authorities said.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received Sunday a tip about the cockfighting event happening on Prospect Church Road in the Middendorf area.

When authorities arrived, they said they charged 38 people with cockfighting.

Additionally, seven people were charged with possession of marijuana, while three others faced a single charge of possession with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of fentanyl, respectively, according to the CCSO.

Sheriff’s deputies said 112 chickens were rescued and 16 vehicles were towed from the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement also seized:

  • Two jars of moonshine
  • One pickup truck
  • Four trailers
  • One computer
  • Multiple sets of scales
  • Approximately $13,543.39 in cash

The names of the people charged were not immediately available.

