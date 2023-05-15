Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan joins CBS Sports as NFL analyst

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stands on the field before a preseason NFL football game...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stands on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
May. 15, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Matt Ryan, arguably the greatest quarterback in Atlanta Falcons football history, is joining CBS Sports this fall as an analyst for their NFL coverage.

Ryan posted the announcement on social media Monday morning, also stating that he’s not retiring.

Ryan was selected by the Atlanta Falcons third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft. He was a member of the Falcons for 14 seasons and holds several franchise records with the team including passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating, and wins.

During his time in Atlanta, he led the team to six playoff appearances and three division titles, while receiving four Pro Bowl selections. His most successful season was in 2016 when he was named Most Valuable Player and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts and became their starting quarterback in 2022.

