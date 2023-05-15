Grant Me Hope: Aden & Jamieon

Aden and Jamieon are looking for their forever family.

Jamieon is 8 years old. He loves playing Roblox and football. His favorite subject in school is math. He wants to ba race car driver when eh grows up. His favorite thing to do is watch movies and eat pizza.

Aden is 11 years old. He loves Buffalo Wild Wings and video games. His favorite subject in school is reading. He wants to sign up for wrestling when he gets to high school.

The brothers want their forever home to know they want to be a part of a family that loves to travel.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-734-3176.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.