Grant Me Hope: Aden & Jamieon

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aden and Jamieon are looking for their forever family.

Jamieon is 8 years old. He loves playing Roblox and football. His favorite subject in school is math. He wants to ba race car driver when eh grows up. His favorite thing to do is watch movies and eat pizza.

Aden is 11 years old. He loves Buffalo Wild Wings and video games. His favorite subject in school is reading. He wants to sign up for wrestling when he gets to high school.

The brothers want their forever home to know they want to be a part of a family that loves to travel.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-734-3176.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

