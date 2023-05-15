Grant Me Hope: Andrew

Andrew looking for his forever family.

He is 11 years old and has been in the foster care system for almost two years. He loves going to the zoo, playing football and basketball. He also likes video games and watching The Andy Griffith Show.

Andrew loves dogs, especially Great Danes.

He wants his forever family to know that he wants to stay in school and become successful so he can live a stable life. He hopes to find a home with a mother, father and younger siblings.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-734-3176.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

