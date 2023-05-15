Grant Me Hope: Benjamin, Devan & Dylan

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Benjamin, Devan and Dylan are looking for their forever family.

Dylan is 17 years old. He prides himself on being kind and intellectual. He loves electronics and wants to be an actor when he grows up. He can do voice acting and impressions.

Devan is 15 years old. He loves music. His favorite subjects in school are science, wildlife and marine science.

Benjamin is 11 years old. He goes by Ben and loves video games. He loves eating, sleeping and exercise.

The three brothers are looking for a forever home where they can live together.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-734-3176.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find drugs in fake pregnant belly
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

Andrew is looking for his forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Andrew
Jakius is looking for his forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Jakius
Aden and Jamieon are looking for their forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Aden & Jamieon
Saphira is looking for her forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Saphira