Grant Me Hope: Benjamin, Devan & Dylan

Benjamin, Devan and Dylan are looking for their forever family.

Dylan is 17 years old. He prides himself on being kind and intellectual. He loves electronics and wants to be an actor when he grows up. He can do voice acting and impressions.

Devan is 15 years old. He loves music. His favorite subjects in school are science, wildlife and marine science.

Benjamin is 11 years old. He goes by Ben and loves video games. He loves eating, sleeping and exercise.

The three brothers are looking for a forever home where they can live together.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-734-3176.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

