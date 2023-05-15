Grant Me Hope: Jakius

Jakius is looking for his forever family.

He is 14 years old. He is the king of video games, but he also loves going outside, hiking and hunting. Fast & Furious is his favorite movie.

When Jakius grows up, he wants to be a mechanic or own a bakery. He loves macaroni and cheese and chicken and rice. His favorite subjects are history and science.

He wants his forever family to know he likes to travel and do fun things.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-734-3176.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

