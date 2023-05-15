Grant Me Hope: Saphira

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saphira is looking for her forever family.

She is 15 years old and loves to play soccer and volleyball along with cheerleading. If she could travel anywhere in the world, it would be Greece. She said she wants to be a travel nurse when she grows up because she wants to help care for children and their families.

If Saphira had one wish, it would be to be adopted by a forever family.

The ninth-grader has a 4.025 GPA and loves studying. Her top three choices for college are Univerity of South Carolina, NYE and Florida State.

Saphira 15- Saphira loves to play soccer, cheerlead and play volleyball. In her free time she loves to study and sleep. If she could travel anywhere in the world it would be Greece. When she grows up she wants to be a travel nurse because she likes caring for children and their families. If she had one wish she would wish that she could be adopted by a forever family. She just wants the world to know that she is a nice person.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find drugs in fake pregnant belly
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

Andrew is looking for his forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Andrew
Benjamin, Devan and Dylan are looking for their forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Benjamin, Devan & Dylan
Jakius is looking for his forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Jakius
Aden and Jamieon are looking for their forever home.
Grant Me Hope: Aden & Jamieon