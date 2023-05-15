Grant Me Hope: Saphira

Saphira is looking for her forever family.

She is 15 years old and loves to play soccer and volleyball along with cheerleading. If she could travel anywhere in the world, it would be Greece. She said she wants to be a travel nurse when she grows up because she wants to help care for children and their families.

If Saphira had one wish, it would be to be adopted by a forever family.

The ninth-grader has a 4.025 GPA and loves studying. Her top three choices for college are Univerity of South Carolina, NYE and Florida State.

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

