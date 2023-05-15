Grant Me Hope: Za’Kayla

Za’Kayla is looking for her forever family in South Carolina.

She is 14 years old. She likes to read, do hair, and sleep. She loves learning about new things and when she grows up she wants to be a social worker because she wants to help other children who are in the foster care system.

She loves listening to Rihanna and watching Spongebob. Her favorite food is crab legs. Her favorite school subject is English. Christmas is her favorite time of year.

Za’Kayla describes herself as kind, confident, and pretty. The most amazing thing about Za’Kayla is that she is smart and intelligent and if she had any superpower, it would be to change the outlook on foster parents.

The one thing that Za’Kayla wants her forever family to know is that she is AMAZING!

For more information, visit the SC Heart Gallery website or call 803-605-2433.

Grant Me Hope’s mission is to find forever homes for foster children before they age out of the foster care system alone.

