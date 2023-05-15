Greenville County Schools to host job fair
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’re looking to hire.
Representatives say they’re hosting a job fair on May 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Cherrydale Elementary School.
The school is located at 302 Perry Rd. Greenville, SC.
Here are some available positions:
Bus Driver - $19.00 - $21.26
Bus Aide - $15.06 - $16.56
Custodian - $15.06 - $16.48
Food Service - $15.06 - $16.48
Representatives say employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.
