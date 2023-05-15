Greenville County Schools to host job fair

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’re looking to hire.

Representatives say they’re hosting a job fair on May 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Cherrydale Elementary School.

The school is located at 302 Perry Rd. Greenville, SC.

Here are some available positions:

Bus Driver - $19.00 - $21.26

Bus Aide - $15.06 - $16.56

Custodian - $15.06 - $16.48

Food Service - $15.06 - $16.48

Representatives say employees who work 30 hours or more per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.