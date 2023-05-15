Greenville Greek Festival returns to the Upstate

(Source: MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 37th Annual Greenville Greek Festival returns to the Upstate this month.

From May 19-21, you’ll be able to enjoy all the fun and food the Greek Festival has to offer.

Representatives say they’re offering drive-thru and onsite dining Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Several food options include Athenian Chicken, Pastichio, Lamb Burgers, Souvlaki, Greek Pizza, Moussaka, and of course - gyros!

Dessert options include Baklava, Koulourakia, and Kourambiedes.

Representatives say the festival’s Dance Troupe will perform traditional Greek dances at various times throughout the event.

Admission is $3 with all admissions proceeds benefitting Just Say Something, a community-based nonprofit organization located in Greenville.

Representatives say the organization’s mission is to help youth, parents and communities have open, honest, and ongoing conversations about risky behavior, tobacco, drugs, and alcohol.

For more information, visit the Greenville Greek Festival website.

