Greenville Police searching for missing man last seen weeks ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police are searching for a missing man last seen more than a month ago.

Police said 38-year-old Christopher Middleton was reported missing on April 12, but was last seen on March 31.

According to police, Middleton is believed to be homeless and potentially in the Greenville area.

He is five-feet-eight inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

