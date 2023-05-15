High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say

Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.(Sumter PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A high school coach was arrested Friday after police said they discovered he was having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Sumter Police Department responded to an indecent exposure call earlier in May involving 57-year-old Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr., a coach at Lakewood High School, and a student.

Officers said information gathered in the case revealed there were multiple encounters between Calhoun and the student, however, none of them occurred on school property.

Calhoun was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

He is from Simpsonville and previously worked for Greenville County Schools. A spokesperson confirmed he was employed with the district from 2008 to 2019.

The investigation by Sumter Police Department is ongoing.

