Korean War veterans from SC to visit DC for honor flight

A group of Korean War veterans from the Upstate are heading to the nation’s capitol where they will be honored on Monday.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A group of Korean War veterans from the Upstate are heading to the nation’s capitol where they will be honored on Monday.

15 veterans from South Carolina will get a chance to visit the World War II and newly remodeled Korean War memorial in Washington D.C.

This marks the first honor flight from South Carolina since 2019.

For many, this flight will be the first time veterans can see the names engraved of veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the war.

The group is set to leave the Spartanburg Downtown Airport Monday morning.

The community is invited to welcome the veterans back home when they return around 7 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Team fighting to preserve green space in one small Upstate town

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find drugs in fake pregnant belly
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
3 dead after chase ends in crash into NC home, officials say
3 dead after chase ends in crash into NC home, officials say
Lending a helping hand in Greer
Lending a helping hand in Greer
Raven Johnson named to the AmeriCup team.
South Carolina’s Raven Johnson selected for U.S.A. AmeriCup team