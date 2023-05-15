Man arrested after deputies find multiple drugs in motel room

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested man after finding more than half a pound of drugs in motel room.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a motel in Candler on Thursday, May 11 and found the following items:

.54 pounds or 249 Grams of Methamphetamine

.25 pounds or 114.1 Grams of Fentanyl

29.4 Grams of Cocaine

194.2 Grams of Ephedrine

$4,034

Buncombe County deputies arrest Stacey Lail, 49, after finding more than half a pound of drugs in motel room on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies then arrested 49-year-old Stacey Eugene Lail of Candler on the following charges:

Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking Cocaine

Felony PWIMSD SCH I

Felony PWIMSD SCH II

Felony PWIMSD SCH II CS

Felony Maintaining a VEH/DWELL/PLACE Controlled Substance

Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“Thank you to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA for their partnership with this investigation. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

Lail is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond

