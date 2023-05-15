Man arrested after deputies find multiple drugs in motel room
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested man after finding more than half a pound of drugs in motel room.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a motel in Candler on Thursday, May 11 and found the following items:
- .54 pounds or 249 Grams of Methamphetamine
- .25 pounds or 114.1 Grams of Fentanyl
- 29.4 Grams of Cocaine
- 194.2 Grams of Ephedrine
- $4,034
Deputies then arrested 49-year-old Stacey Eugene Lail of Candler on the following charges:
- Two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Felony PWIMSD SCH I
- Felony PWIMSD SCH II
- Felony PWIMSD SCH II CS
- Felony Maintaining a VEH/DWELL/PLACE Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
“Thank you to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA for their partnership with this investigation. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
Lail is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond
