Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say

Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A mother was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her daughter in Dallas, police said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting that happened Saturday afternoon killed 39-year-old Ana Moreno and left three others injured.

Investigators determined that people in two vehicles unrelated to Moreno were shooting at one another. One of the stray bullets hit Moreno while she was passing by in her own vehicle.

Police determined Moreno was an innocent bystander.

Moreno and three male victims were all taken to local hospitals. Moreno died from her injuries, and the three men remain in critical condition, police said.

According to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for her funeral costs, Moreno was driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress.

The page said Moreno leaves behind a son and two daughters.

Police said there are no suspects in custody related to this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find drugs in fake pregnant belly
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

A federal appeals court ruled officers are not liable for shooting an innocent Georgia man to...
Qualified Immunity: State troopers capture criminal but shoot his hostage
Rep. Gerry Connolly said someone went to his district office in Fairfax, Virginia, and asked...
Lawmaker says his staff was attacked with a bat
Stacey Eugene Lail, 49
Man arrested after deputies find multiple drugs in motel room
(Source: MGN)
Greenville Greek Festival returns to the Upstate
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health