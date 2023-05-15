Multiple players from SC to attend NBA Combine this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - College players from all over the country will be in Chicago this week to take part in the NBA Draft Combine, and multiple players from South Carolina will be there in hopes of moving closer to finding a place in the NBA.

The NBA Draft Combine is an event held for college players hoping to make the jump to the NBA. During the combine, players talk with NBA teams and go through a series of measurements and drills to show what they could bring to NBA teams.

Among the players taking part in the combine this year are PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson from Clemson, GG Jackson II from the University of South Carolina and Jalen Slawson from Furman.

Tyson and Hall earned their spots with their performance at the NBA G League’s Elite Camp over the weekend. Both players were big parts of the Tigers’ success this past season, averaging over 15 points each.

Doing Clemson proud 😤😤 Congrats to PJ and Hunter for earning spots at the NBA Combine! pic.twitter.com/sW3dHO0pzX — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) May 15, 2023

Jackson and Slawson were announced as combine participants last week.

Jackson was a standout for the Gamecocks last season. The freshman put up 15.4 points per game and won’t turn 19 until this December.

With Slawson’s invitation to the combine, he became the first Paladin to ever receive an invite. Slawson finished his career at Furman with a historic season. He averaged 15.6 points per game while leading the Paladins to their NCCA tournament win since 1974.

Also recieving an invite to the combine was Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Before going to Alabama for college, Clowney attended Dorman High School in Spartanburg County, SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.