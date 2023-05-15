Multiple players from SC to attend NBA Combine this week

Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first...
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - College players from all over the country will be in Chicago this week to take part in the NBA Draft Combine, and multiple players from South Carolina will be there in hopes of moving closer to finding a place in the NBA.

The NBA Draft Combine is an event held for college players hoping to make the jump to the NBA. During the combine, players talk with NBA teams and go through a series of measurements and drills to show what they could bring to NBA teams.

Among the players taking part in the combine this year are PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson from Clemson, GG Jackson II from the University of South Carolina and Jalen Slawson from Furman.

Tyson and Hall earned their spots with their performance at the NBA G League’s Elite Camp over the weekend. Both players were big parts of the Tigers’ success this past season, averaging over 15 points each.

Jackson and Slawson were announced as combine participants last week.

Jackson was a standout for the Gamecocks last season. The freshman put up 15.4 points per game and won’t turn 19 until this December.

With Slawson’s invitation to the combine, he became the first Paladin to ever receive an invite. Slawson finished his career at Furman with a historic season. He averaged 15.6 points per game while leading the Paladins to their NCCA tournament win since 1974.

Also recieving an invite to the combine was Alabama’s Noah Clowney. Before going to Alabama for college, Clowney attended Dorman High School in Spartanburg County, SC.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say

Latest News

SC Athletic Hall of Fame logo
LIVE: South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame to honor Hootie and the Blowfish, Dawn Staley
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stands on the field before a preseason NFL football game...
Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan joins CBS Sports as NFL analyst
Raven Johnson named to the AmeriCup team.
South Carolina’s Raven Johnson selected for U.S.A. AmeriCup team
Clemson, USC advance in NCAA softball tournament