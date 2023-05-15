Officer hospitalized after assault by suspect, Asheville police say

Devon Whitmire
Devon Whitmire(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a wanted man was taken into custody on Saturday, but multiple officers were assaulted in the process.

Devon Lewis Rayshawn Whitmire was wanted for communicating threats. Patrol officers located him near Livingston Street on Saturday and said he initially gave police an incorrect name.

When officers tried to take Whitmire into custody, they said he stated, “Can y’all just back up, so I can get my gun off of me?” A hostile crowd formed around them while they tried to detain Whitmire. Police said he gave “extreme resistance” and assaulted officers

One officer was hospitalized due to the incident but was released later on Saturday.

Whitmire is charged with three counts of assault on a government official, two counts of assault on a government official inflicting serious injury, three counts of malicious conduct of a prisoner, and resist/delay/obstruct.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $85,000 bond.

