Pacolet Police investigating burglary and arson at church
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Police department says they’re investigating the burglary and arson of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church.
Investigators say the fire happened sometime after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say the crime scene was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say there are currently no suspects, but believe the crimes were committed by juveniles
If you know anything, you can contact Pacolet police at (864) 524-8044.
