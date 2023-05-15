Pacolet Police investigating burglary and arson at church

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Police department says they’re investigating the burglary and arson of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church.

Investigators say the fire happened sometime after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the crime scene was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say there are currently no suspects, but believe the crimes were committed by juveniles

If you know anything, you can contact Pacolet police at (864) 524-8044.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Early morning earthquake reported in NC
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Crews were called to a fire at Tadpole Fish Camp on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Upstate seafood restaurant robbed weeks after fire
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

Latest News

Clemson, USC advance in NCAA softball tournament
William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Byron wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after Chastain wreck
James Nichols
‘He’s my only child:’ Family of a man killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston,...
Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old