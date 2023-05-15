Pacolet Police investigating burglary and arson at church

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Police department says they’re investigating the burglary and arson of Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church.

Investigators say the fire happened sometime after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the crime scene was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say there are currently no suspects, but believe the crimes were committed by juveniles

If you know anything, you can contact Pacolet police at (864) 524-8044.

