Recovered stolen vehicle results in two arrests in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says two people are now in custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday.
Deputies say they were dispatched to School Road in Gaffney in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Deputies say the victim reported the theft of a burgundy 2006 Honda Pilot motor vehicle.
On Sunday morning, deputies say they saw the stolen vehicle pull into a convenience store on Cherokee Avenue in Gaffney, SC.
Deputies say a driver and passenger were seen paying for gas.
When deputies tried to approach the passenger, officials say he ran behind the store and attempted to hide a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
Officials arrested the driver - 34-year-old Jessica Allison - and charged her with grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Officials also arrested the passenger - 31-year-old Donathan Studyvance - and charged him with unlawful carrying/possession of a firearm and littering.
Both suspects were transported and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, according to officials.
