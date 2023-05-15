Recovered stolen vehicle results in two arrests in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says two people are now in custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to School Road in Gaffney in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say the victim reported the theft of a burgundy 2006 Honda Pilot motor vehicle.

On Sunday morning, deputies say they saw the stolen vehicle pull into a convenience store on Cherokee Avenue in Gaffney, SC.

Deputies say a driver and passenger were seen paying for gas.

When deputies tried to approach the passenger, officials say he ran behind the store and attempted to hide a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Officials arrested the driver - 34-year-old Jessica Allison - and charged her with grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Jessica Allison (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Officials also arrested the passenger - 31-year-old Donathan Studyvance - and charged him with unlawful carrying/possession of a firearm and littering.

Donathan Studyvance (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects were transported and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, according to officials.

