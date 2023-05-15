Recovered stolen vehicle results in two arrests in Cherokee Co.

Stolen vehicle leads to two arrests
Stolen vehicle leads to two arrests(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says two people are now in custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday.

Deputies say they were dispatched to School Road in Gaffney in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say the victim reported the theft of a burgundy 2006 Honda Pilot motor vehicle.

On Sunday morning, deputies say they saw the stolen vehicle pull into a convenience store on Cherokee Avenue in Gaffney, SC.

Deputies say a driver and passenger were seen paying for gas.

When deputies tried to approach the passenger, officials say he ran behind the store and attempted to hide a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Officials arrested the driver - 34-year-old Jessica Allison - and charged her with grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Jessica Allison
Jessica Allison(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Officials also arrested the passenger - 31-year-old Donathan Studyvance - and charged him with unlawful carrying/possession of a firearm and littering.

Donathan Studyvance
Donathan Studyvance(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects were transported and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, according to officials.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

Generic construction
Liberty Bridge in Greenville Co. closes for maintenance
File Graphic
18-year-old facing charged after armed robbery
Christopher Catoe, 33
WANTED: Deputies searching for fugitive with several outstanding warrants
Greenville County Schools to host job fair
Greenville County Schools to host job fair