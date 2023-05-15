Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school

(KCRG)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District said a child was airlifted from an elementary school on Monday morning.

A Keowee Elementary School student experienced a medical emergency while on the bus en route to school, according to the district.

The child was transported by LifeFlight to an Upstate medical facility. To protect the student’s privacy, the district cannot release more information on his or her condition.

“We appreciate the quick response from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel,” a district spokesperson said.

