WANTED: Deputies searching for fugitive with several outstanding warrants

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to find a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Christopher Joseph Catoe is wanted on the following charges:

Larceny of 200 Honda ATV on April 30, 2023, at home off Macedonia Road

Failure to stop for blue light on May 7, 2023, at or near intersections of Jackson and Van Buren Streets

Driving under suspension on May 7, 2023, at or near intersctions of Jackson and Van Buren Streets

Habitual traffic offender on May 7, 2023, at or near intersections of Jackson and Van Buren Streets

Deputies said Catoe is also a suspect in several property crimes that remain under investigation and they believe he is stealing property to support a drug addiction.

He is five-feet-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He also has facial tattoos with the word “Cross” between his eyebrows and tattoos around his eyes and on his forehead.

