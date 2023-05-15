WANTED: Deputies searching for fugitive with several outstanding warrants

Christopher Catoe, 33
Christopher Catoe, 33(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they need the public’s help to find a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Christopher Joseph Catoe is wanted on the following charges:

  • Larceny of 200 Honda ATV on April 30, 2023, at home off Macedonia Road
  • Failure to stop for blue light on May 7, 2023, at or near intersections of Jackson and Van Buren Streets
  • Driving under suspension on May 7, 2023, at or near intersctions of Jackson and Van Buren Streets
  • Habitual traffic offender on May 7, 2023, at or near intersections of Jackson and Van Buren Streets

Deputies said Catoe is also a suspect in several property crimes that remain under investigation and they believe he is stealing property to support a drug addiction.

He is five-feet-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. He also has facial tattoos with the word “Cross” between his eyebrows and tattoos around his eyes and on his forehead.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Judge denies Murdaugh’s request to pay attorneys from 401(k) funds

Latest News

Generic construction
Liberty Bridge in Greenville Co. closes for maintenance
Stolen vehicle leads to two arrests
Recovered stolen vehicle results in two arrests in Cherokee Co.
File Graphic
18-year-old facing charged after armed robbery
Greenville County Schools to host job fair
Greenville County Schools to host job fair