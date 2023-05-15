Woman recovering after report of shark bite on Isle of Palms

First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig...
First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a woman suffered minor injuries following a shark bite on the Isle of Palms Sunday.

First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says. Officials found a woman who was bleeding from her thigh and calf area.

Oliverius says she was treated on scene and taken to the hospital. She was released Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly
Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Car crash
1 dead following crash in Greenville Co.
Chase crossing state lines ends in crash
Multiple dead after shooting chase ends with crash into NC house, deputies say