Woman recovering after report of shark bite on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a woman suffered minor injuries following a shark bite on the Isle of Palms Sunday.

First responders were called to station 31A for a report of a hemorrhage, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius says. Officials found a woman who was bleeding from her thigh and calf area.

Oliverius says she was treated on scene and taken to the hospital. She was released Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.