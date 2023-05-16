2 Upstate schools dismissing early due to power outage

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two schools are dismissing early due to a power outage, according to Greenwood County School District 50.

District officials said Brewer Middle School and Woodfields Elementary School lost power in their main buildings Tuesday morning.

Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works told the district that power will remain out for several hours.

Brewer Middle School and Woodfields Elementary School students will be dismissed at 10:15 a.m.

Both schools plan on school operating on a normal schedule on Wednesday.

