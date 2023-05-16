Child allegedly abducted by non-custodial mother in 2017 found safe in NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced that Kayla Unbehaun, a child allegedly abducted in 2017, was recently found safe in North Carolina.

Officials said Unbehaun was 9 years old when she was reportedly taken from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017.

BREAKING NEWS ‼️



NCMEC is excited to share that Kayla Unbehaun has been FOUND SAFE in North Carolina!



Kayla was only 9 years old when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017. Kayla’s dad, Ryan asked NCMEC to… pic.twitter.com/5O7bpEjIhT — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) May 16, 2023

