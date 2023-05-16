Child allegedly abducted by non-custodial mother in 2017 found safe in NC

Kayla Unbehaun
Kayla Unbehaun(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced that Kayla Unbehaun, a child allegedly abducted in 2017, was recently found safe in North Carolina.

Officials said Unbehaun was 9 years old when she was reportedly taken from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017.

