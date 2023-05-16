Child allegedly abducted by non-custodial mother in 2017 found safe in NC
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced that Kayla Unbehaun, a child allegedly abducted in 2017, was recently found safe in North Carolina.
Officials said Unbehaun was 9 years old when she was reportedly taken from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017.
National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) May 16, 2023
NCMEC is excited to share that Kayla Unbehaun has been FOUND SAFE in North Carolina!
Kayla was only 9 years old when she was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Heather Unbehaun from South Elgin, Illinois on July 5, 2017. Kayla’s dad, Ryan asked NCMEC to… pic.twitter.com/5O7bpEjIhT
