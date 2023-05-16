Chloe Kitts named the USA U19 National Team

South Carolina women's basketball freshman Chloe Kitts
South Carolina women's basketball freshman Chloe Kitts(whns)
By Isaiah Custodio
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecocks Women, basketball player Chloe Kitts has been named to the 2023 USA Women’s U19 National Team.

This will be Kitts, second appearance for USA Women’s Basketball, coming from last years visit to the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup gold medal team. The group will represent the U.S. in the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled for July 15-23 in Madrid.

This makes Kitts the 13th Gamecock under head coach Dawn Staley to be named to the USA Basketball team along with current players Sania Feagin and Raven Johnson. Kitt was a part of the 2022-2023 Gamecock team and helped the team finish the season with a program-record 36 wins and reached the NCAA Final Four.

