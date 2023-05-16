City of Greenville offering free trees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says they’re offering free trees in honor of the opening of the Reedy River Wetlands Preserve at Unity Park.

Officials say the Greenville Parks & Recreation Department will host the giveaway tomorrow, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 311 Meadow Street.

Officials say guests are invited to drive-thru via Meadow Street or walk-up from the Unity Park parking lot and select from more than five different species of native trees.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.