Deputies searching for runaway minor in Anderson Co.

Nahdya White
Nahdya White(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Nahdya White, a minor that recently ran away in Anderson County.

Deputies said White was last seen along Mountain View Road in Anderson on May 15.

Deputies described White as around 5 feet 7 inches tall with a scar on her forehead.

Anyone with information regarding White is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-06378. People can also submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upstate student airlifted to hospital
Student airlifted from Oconee Co. elementary school
Deadly crash with public works truck
25-year-old dies after vehicle collides with CPW vehicle, bursts into flames
Peter Roderick Calhoun Jr.
High school coach arrested for sexual relationship with student, police say
Deputies respond to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Deputies responding to shooting at Ware Shoals Dragway
Anderson Co. deputies said Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem are facing charges after deputies...
2 facing charges after deputies find 1.5K grams of drugs in fake pregnant belly

Latest News

City of Greenville offering free trees
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese need your help!
K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness
Oconee Co. K-9 deputy passes away following battle with illness
Missing girl from Illinois found safe in Western North Carolina
Missing girl from Illinois found safe in Western North Carolina