Deputies searching for runaway minor in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Nahdya White, a minor that recently ran away in Anderson County.

Deputies said White was last seen along Mountain View Road in Anderson on May 15.

Deputies described White as around 5 feet 7 inches tall with a scar on her forehead.

Anyone with information regarding White is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-06378. People can also submit tips anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

