Father, son arrested after deputies find more than 4 pounds of drugs, guns in home

Edward Lamar Davidson Sr. and Edward Lamar Davidson Jr.
Edward Lamar Davidson Sr. and Edward Lamar Davidson Jr.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a father and son after executing a search warrant and finding more than 4 pounds of marijuana and guns.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant as part of an on-going investigating regarding illegal drugs at a home on North Gate Road at around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Once on scene, deputies found 4.12 pounds of marijuana, two bags of gambling papers/ball tabs, four handguns, two long guns, a digital scale and $3,527.

The money is believed to be from illegal narcotics sales and/or gambling profits, deputies said.

As a result, deputies arrested 29-year-old Edward Lamar Davidson Jr. on a possession with intent to distribute marijuana charge and 54-year-old Edward Lamar Davidson Sr. on a possession of gambling/ball tabs charge

Both were booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

