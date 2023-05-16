Father, son arrested after deputies find more than 4 pounds of drugs, guns in home

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a father and son after executing a search warrant and finding more than 4 pounds of marijuana and guns.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant as part of an on-going investigating regarding illegal drugs at a home on North Gate Road at around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Once on scene, deputies found 4.12 pounds of marijuana, two bags of gambling papers/ball tabs, four handguns, two long guns, a digital scale and $3,527.

The money is believed to be from illegal narcotics sales and/or gambling profits, deputies said.

As a result, deputies arrested 29-year-old Edward Lamar Davidson Jr. on a possession with intent to distribute marijuana charge and 54-year-old Edward Lamar Davidson Sr. on a possession of gambling/ball tabs charge

Both were booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

